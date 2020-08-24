Seascape Capital Management Acquires 15,256 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 10.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.72. The stock had a trading volume of 116,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,049. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.