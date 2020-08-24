Seascape Capital Management Acquires Shares of 61,862 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

