Seascape Capital Management Buys 429 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.35. 2,083,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

