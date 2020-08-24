Seascape Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,990 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,725,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,941,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 208,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

