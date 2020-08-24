Seascape Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 923,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx PLC has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

