Seascape Capital Management Cuts Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Centene makes up about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $60.28. 3,219,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,625. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

