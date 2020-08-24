Seascape Capital Management Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 18.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

ACN stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,686. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $239.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

