Seascape Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Icon by 93,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Icon by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Icon by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Icon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.22. 112,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,079. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

