Seascape Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,079,000 after acquiring an additional 314,609 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 128.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.38. 3,160,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.