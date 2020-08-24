Seascape Capital Management Has $1.93 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $96.63. 730,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

