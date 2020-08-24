Seascape Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.39. The stock had a trading volume of 254,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

