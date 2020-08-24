Seascape Capital Management Has $2 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 55.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 271,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 564,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 4,024,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

