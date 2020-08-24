Seascape Capital Management Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Seascape Capital Management cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

COF stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

