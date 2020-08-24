Seascape Capital Management Lowers Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lendingtree accounts for about 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,165,000 after acquiring an additional 203,889 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,657,218. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

Shares of TREE traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.18 and a beta of 2.24. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

