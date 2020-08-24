Seascape Capital Management Lowers Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Seascape Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.95.

SHW traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $671.41. 261,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $681.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.