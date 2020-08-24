Seascape Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in AON by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,434. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

