Seascape Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 836,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,618. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

