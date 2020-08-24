Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

