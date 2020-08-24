Seascape Capital Management Sells 670 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.06. 592,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.