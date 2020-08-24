Seascape Capital Management Sells 702 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises about 1.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after buying an additional 165,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 538,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after buying an additional 64,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after buying an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,568. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.