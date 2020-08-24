Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 41.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 78.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 7,358,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,491. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

