Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,385,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 20,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,239. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.25 and its 200 day moving average is $257.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

