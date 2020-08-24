Sentient Coin (SEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $599.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $741,698.13 and approximately $599.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00785001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.01485503 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,608.89 or 0.99412079 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00161765 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

