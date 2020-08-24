Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,037.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 171,071 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $7,516,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,033 shares of company stock worth $50,830,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SWAV traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.