Short Interest in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Expands By 24.6%

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.49. 1,326,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,907. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

