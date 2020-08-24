Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Increases By 10.1%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

AVB traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.41. 616,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $144,007,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

