Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Rises By 10.4%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,860.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

CBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,514. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

