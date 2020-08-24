Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Declines By 24.0%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CRMD stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 934,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,710. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

In other news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at $649,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,768 shares of company stock worth $299,954 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

