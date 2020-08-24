Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Grows By 24.4%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.