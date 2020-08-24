Short Interest in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Expands By 24.5%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 980,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of DX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 248,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,146. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $364.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 76.32%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

