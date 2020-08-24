Short Interest in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Declines By 18.7%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 1,348,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,467,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

