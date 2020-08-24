Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Rises By 10.2%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.82. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

