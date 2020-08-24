Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 16.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hamilton Thorne stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 68,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,187. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

