Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Declines By 17.3%

Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS IHLDY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

