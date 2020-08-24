Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Declines By 17.3%

Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS IHLDY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
Imperial Logistics Company Profile
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.