Short Interest in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Drops By 15.9%

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,004. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

