Short Interest in Mascot Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Rises By 16.0%

Mascot Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
IPOAF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Mascot Mines has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.
About Mascot Mines
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Mascot Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mascot Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.