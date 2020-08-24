Short Interest in Mascot Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Rises By 16.0%

Mascot Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

IPOAF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940. Mascot Mines has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

About Mascot Mines

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

