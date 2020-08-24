Short Interest in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Decreases By 16.1%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,751. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 143.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 675,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

