Short Interest in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Increases By 27.6%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE NP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 39,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The firm has a market cap of $743.32 million, a PE ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.
Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Neenah by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Neenah by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on NP. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
