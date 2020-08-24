Short Interest in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Increases By 27.6%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 164,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 39,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The firm has a market cap of $743.32 million, a PE ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Neenah by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Neenah in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Neenah by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NP. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

