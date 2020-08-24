Short Interest in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Expands By 22.6%

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,822. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

