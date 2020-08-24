Short Interest in Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Drops By 22.8%

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 1,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

IGGGF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,807. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

