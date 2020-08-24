Short Interest in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Decreases By 24.0%

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,761,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $154,825,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,000 shares of company stock worth $9,737,570. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 1,261,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

