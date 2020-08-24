Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 15.9%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, CEO Brian O. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,581. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.