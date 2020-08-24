SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.30 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $8.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Liqui and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.26 or 0.01673829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00158110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,550,966 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex, DragonEX, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

