SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.68 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $59.88 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00129456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.01733016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00154251 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,550,966 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

