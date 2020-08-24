SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. SLM reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SLM by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in SLM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

