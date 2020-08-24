SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Tops $7.17 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $386,065.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,685.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.05 or 0.03363600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.02472457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00524304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00782391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00701326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058150 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

