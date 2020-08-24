Solana (SOL) Price Hits $3.29 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Solana has a market capitalization of $103.54 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00028209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.42 or 0.05433885 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,622,216 coins and its circulating supply is 31,488,023 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

