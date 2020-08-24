Solana (SOL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.21 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Solana has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00027630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $103.18 million and $15.21 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.67 or 0.05768186 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,622,105 coins and its circulating supply is 31,737,915 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

