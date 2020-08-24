SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26,185.17

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. SparksPay has a market cap of $26,185.17 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,549,041 coins and its circulating supply is 8,559,302 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.