Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,133.00

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $1,133.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.05453145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

